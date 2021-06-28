Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $1.33 Million Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 201,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of MoneyGram International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MGI opened at $10.17 on Monday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.28 million, a P/E ratio of -203.36 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.28 million. Analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.