Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $1.40 Million Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 227,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Apartment Investment and Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

In related news, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,669.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIV opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.