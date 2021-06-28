Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $1.42 Million Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.