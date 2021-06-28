Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Ryerson worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ryerson by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 33,125 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 26,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $35,332.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at $224,136.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $502,877.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryerson stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

