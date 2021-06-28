Ryo Currency Market Cap Tops $942,798.39 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $942,798.39 and approximately $823.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,238.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,087.84 or 0.06097925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.44 or 0.01467484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00396334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00124882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.07 or 0.00622303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.00455570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.08 or 0.00324424 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 30,729,197 coins and its circulating supply is 30,611,884 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

