SAFE2 (SAFE2) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,498.00

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 28th. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00124576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00164670 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,060.45 or 0.99480001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

