SafeCapital Market Capitalization Hits $59,957.71 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $59,957.71 and approximately $136.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00024420 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006682 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001678 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

