SafeInsure (SINS) Price Reaches $0.0086 on Major Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $181,556.56 and $323.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,033,050 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

