Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAFRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of SAFRY opened at $37.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.16. Safran has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.1301 per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Safran’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

