Santiment Network Token Market Cap Hits $11.48 Million (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Santiment Network Token has a market cap of $11.48 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Santiment Network Token Profile

Santiment Network Token (SAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

