Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the May 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCYYF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,845. Scandium International Mining has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18.

About Scandium International Mining

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals; and other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

