Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHLAF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Schindler in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $298.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.76. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $235.05 and a fifty-two week high of $315.65.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

