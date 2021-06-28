Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,657 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,093. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.51.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.