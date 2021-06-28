Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Lifted by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 5.7% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $14,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 36,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,632. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

