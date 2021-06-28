Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 954,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,002,000 after buying an additional 103,241 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,010,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 59,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.29. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

