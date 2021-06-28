Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,010,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.79% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $154,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,505,000 after acquiring an additional 219,842 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,912,000 after acquiring an additional 224,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,696,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,192,000 after acquiring an additional 234,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,664,000 after acquiring an additional 135,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.19 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29.

