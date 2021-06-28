Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $31,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 990,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,518,000 after purchasing an additional 293,628 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,593. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $78.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.14.

