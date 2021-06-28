Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.14. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.