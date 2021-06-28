Scry.info Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $61,348.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, Scry.info has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $61,348.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00055093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00020332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.78 or 0.00658775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00039205 BTC.

About Scry.info

DDD is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

