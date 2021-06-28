Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,430,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.53% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $31,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 199,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 38,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $2,671,000. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $48.50 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of SCU stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 164.31% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.62%.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

