SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

SCYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of SCYX stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.17.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 1,008.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 218,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 198,722 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth about $5,240,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

