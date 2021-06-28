Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on H.B. Fuller’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

NYSE FUL opened at $63.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $70.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at $104,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $424,668.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,627.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $633,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,402,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.