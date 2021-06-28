SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) & Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Critical Comparison

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of SecureWorks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. 86.5% of SecureWorks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Elastic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SecureWorks and Elastic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks $561.03 million 3.09 -$21.90 million ($0.01) -2,073.00 Elastic $608.49 million 21.95 -$129.43 million ($1.32) -112.72

SecureWorks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elastic. SecureWorks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elastic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SecureWorks and Elastic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks 2 3 0 0 1.60 Elastic 0 2 17 0 2.89

SecureWorks currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential downside of 28.85%. Elastic has a consensus price target of $168.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.41%. Given Elastic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elastic is more favorable than SecureWorks.

Volatility and Risk

SecureWorks has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elastic has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SecureWorks and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks -3.71% 0.15% 0.10% Elastic -21.27% -23.24% -11.94%

Summary

SecureWorks beats Elastic on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and identify emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its direct sales organization, as well as through referral agents, regional value-added resellers, and trade associations. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Inc.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The company's Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, workplace search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. Elastic N.V. has a strategic partnership with Confluent, Inc. to enhance existing product integrations and jointly develop new capabilities that helps users to combine the benefits of the Elastic Stack and Kafka. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

