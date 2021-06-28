Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,853 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of Flushing Financial worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,268,000 after buying an additional 94,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 48,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

FFIC opened at $21.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.92. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $677.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Flushing Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.