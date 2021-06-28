Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $105.90 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $110.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

