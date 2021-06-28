Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,127 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,420 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 138,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FL stock opened at $63.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

