Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.07 Million

Brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to announce sales of $4.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.84 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $1.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 244.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $18.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.07 million to $19.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $29.08 million, with estimates ranging from $26.92 million to $31.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 39.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.47. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

