Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Up 2.9% This Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $27.02 million and approximately $52,394.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0588 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00040052 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017985 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006098 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.