Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,389 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $114.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.85. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.57 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

