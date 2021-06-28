Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 7,499 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $82,338,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after purchasing an additional 479,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $117.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.83 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

