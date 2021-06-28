Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 101,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,246 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.39%.

In related news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Also, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

