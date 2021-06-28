Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 566 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,630.08 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,316.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

