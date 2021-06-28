Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 36,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

