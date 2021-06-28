Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $332,280,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,515,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,570,000 after acquiring an additional 946,787 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

