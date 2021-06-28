Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 61,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $53.82 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.30.

