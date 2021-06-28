Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,907 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after acquiring an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $78.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86. The company has a market cap of $219.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock worth $488,666,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

