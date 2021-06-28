Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,624 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 57,063 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 60.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 559.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 174,263 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

IPG stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.