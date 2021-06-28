Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,733 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA opened at $228.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $204.39 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

