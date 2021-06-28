Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 391.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,705 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 114.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 42.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $56.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

