Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

