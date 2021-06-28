Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 355.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,983 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,829,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,488,000 after purchasing an additional 123,786 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 69,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 52.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 134,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

