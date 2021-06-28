Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 9,853 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after acquiring an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,503,000 after acquiring an additional 233,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,401,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $125.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.06. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $159.70.

