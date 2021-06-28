Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,691 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.32. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

