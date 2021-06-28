Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

Comerica stock opened at $73.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.