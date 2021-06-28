ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of ServiceNow worth $126,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $544.99 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.50 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $498.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.65, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total value of $410,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,753 shares of company stock worth $17,478,464 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.32.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

