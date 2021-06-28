SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,362 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 67.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after buying an additional 1,205,769 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 26.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after buying an additional 55,659 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 47.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $86.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

