Shard 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $32.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 116.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 28th. In the last week, Shard has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and $32.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000081 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Shard

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

