Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHLX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLX opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 147.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

