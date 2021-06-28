Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to announce $60.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $169.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $244.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $246.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $270.19 million, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $273.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $50.05 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $201,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

