SHIELD Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $106,737.73 and approximately $6.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,594.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,097.47 or 0.06063040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $512.95 or 0.01482759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.51 or 0.00394607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00124802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.55 or 0.00617300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.00488526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006925 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00037436 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.